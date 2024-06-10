Cooksen Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 73,198 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 370,483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

