Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,871 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 59,911 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 23.2% of Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $29,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,124,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $137,447,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.51. 408,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

