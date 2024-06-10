Conflux Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $780.62 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $780.62 million and $22.34 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,009,197,489 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,725,989 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,009,029,287.11 with 4,046,529,273.84 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19375689 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $16,569,048.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

