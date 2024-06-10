Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Sells $6,084,525.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $25.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $36,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.