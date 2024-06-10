Compound Price Down 8% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $54.19 or 0.00077540 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 8% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $451.11 million and $31.71 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00027324 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011343 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 165.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,760.46 or 0.65630532 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,324,452 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,324,447.73250287 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.05879748 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $22,781,917.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

