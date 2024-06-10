Comparing HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) and Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Valuence Merger Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HORIBA and Valuence Merger Corp. I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A Valuence Merger Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HORIBA and Valuence Merger Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIBA 13.95% 13.25% 8.11% Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A -30.65% 5.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HORIBA and Valuence Merger Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIBA $1.97 billion 1.76 $272.92 million $6.90 11.88 Valuence Merger Corp. I N/A N/A $4.77 million N/A N/A

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Valuence Merger Corp. I.

Volatility & Risk

HORIBA has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valuence Merger Corp. I has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HORIBA beats Valuence Merger Corp. I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Orinda, California.

