CoinLoan Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $0.16 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

