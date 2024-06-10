Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $19.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

