Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
