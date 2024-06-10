Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) is Harspring Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications comprises approximately 18.4% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of Cogent Communications worth $77,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,679,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,951,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,679,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,951,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,208. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $55.11. 509,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

