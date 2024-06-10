Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives $14.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COGT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $8.39 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $802.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 212,687 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 397,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

