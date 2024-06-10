CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 6,664.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

