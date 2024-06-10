Clayton Partners LLC Sells 4,740 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Clayton Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Clayton Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Ameresco worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRC. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $63.19.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock worth $110,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

