Citigroup Cuts THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $113.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on THO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,295,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after purchasing an additional 79,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,527,000 after purchasing an additional 81,840 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,810,000 after purchasing an additional 262,478 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.