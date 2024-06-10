Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.58.

CIFR opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at $471,711,409.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,498,872 shares of company stock worth $5,821,931. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

