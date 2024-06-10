Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMRX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 190.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 387,638 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at $95,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at $6,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

