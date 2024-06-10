Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.04 and last traded at $157.75. 2,155,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,995,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Get Chevron alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.57. The firm has a market cap of $290.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.