Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 66,204 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,204 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for about 0.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,627,000 after acquiring an additional 183,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,895,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 520,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $63,066,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,080,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,636,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,915. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

About Pan American Silver

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.