Cheviot Value Management LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after buying an additional 460,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,151,000 after buying an additional 152,114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 738,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,839,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 464,248 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,592,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,438,871. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.