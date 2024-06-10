Cheviot Value Management LLC Raises Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Markel Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $16.63 on Monday, hitting $1,584.80. 14,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,198. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,550.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,483.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

