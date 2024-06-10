Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 7,964 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,138 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 5.7% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $26,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $782,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,193,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,690,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,721 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 665,356 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,709. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.