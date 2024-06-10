Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $37.29 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 547,651,241 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $900,154.97 traded over the last 24 hours.

