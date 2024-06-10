Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.90.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Cencora alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:COR opened at $235.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,963,652 shares of company stock valued at $424,013,419. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $60,900,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $128,825,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $1,635,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $1,001,269,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.