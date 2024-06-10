Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 695,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 895,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 166.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

