CEEK VR Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.24 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 15% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $39.45 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,782.96 or 0.99921453 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00093804 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04925766 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $1,920,985.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

