Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) is Unigestion Holding SA’s 4th Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,469 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 2.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $51,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.68. 714,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.44.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

