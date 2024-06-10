Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $1,292,800.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

