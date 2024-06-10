Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.14.

CTLT opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Catalent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Catalent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Catalent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Catalent by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

