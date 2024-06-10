Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.12

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 826881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Carrefour Stock Performance
Carrefour Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. This is a positive change from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
About Carrefour
Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.
