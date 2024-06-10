CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Down 4.1%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.59. 176,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 896,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens upped their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CareDx by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
