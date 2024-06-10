Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $1.35 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of CDIO opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Cardio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cardio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

