Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.80.

Shares of TSE:CS traded up C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,770. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.80. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. Insiders sold 233,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,813 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

