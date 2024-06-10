Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,883 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,257,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,002.95. The stock had a trading volume of 250,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,207. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $1,016.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $949.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $928.80.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.86.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,612 shares of company stock valued at $54,346,970. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

