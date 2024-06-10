Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after buying an additional 1,577,636 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $92,340,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,063,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,749,000 after buying an additional 649,908 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after buying an additional 546,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 in the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.58. 1,250,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

