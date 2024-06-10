Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. 2,312,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,230. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -133.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,284,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,177,514.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $291,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,284,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,177,514.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 677,101 shares of company stock worth $57,967,097. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.70.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

