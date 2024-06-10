Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,690 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $481.84. 148,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.03. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $500.49.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,941 shares of company stock worth $14,893,296. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.