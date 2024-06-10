Cadian Capital Management LP Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 303,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,108,000. IQVIA makes up about 2.8% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of IQVIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,976,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.6 %

IQVIA stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.83. 1,647,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,865. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.98 and a 200-day moving average of $230.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.