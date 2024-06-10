Cadian Capital Management LP Sells 210,943 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Cadian Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,943 shares during the period. Bowlero makes up 0.2% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 2,940.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of BOWL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 433,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,416. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $337.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

