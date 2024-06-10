Cadian Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 2.0% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $50,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,040. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 219,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,182,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,557,076.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,492,894 shares of company stock worth $121,296,950 and sold 229,161 shares worth $15,947,127.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

