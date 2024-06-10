Cabana LLC Purchases Shares of 2,678 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.30. 391,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,960. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

