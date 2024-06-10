Cabana LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,585,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,973,000 after buying an additional 547,325 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 38,725 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BLV traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
