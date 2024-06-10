Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $0.21 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

