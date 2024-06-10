Brokerages Set StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Target Price at $35.79

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Price Performance

STEP opened at $41.45 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 628,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,006,000 after acquiring an additional 136,542 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 652,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 119,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 210.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 518,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 351,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.