Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price at $20.50

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 229,964 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

