Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $104.81

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Okta

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $87.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta by 6,192.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Okta by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,969,000 after acquiring an additional 310,918 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Free Report

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.