Brokerages Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Target Price at $5.37

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CI&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,304,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 58,489 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $653.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. CI&T has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. Research analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

