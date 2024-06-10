Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price at C$19.83

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$16.70 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$23.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.12%.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

