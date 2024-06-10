Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $5.06 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Broadway Financial worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

