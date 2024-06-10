Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Cut by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group comprises 1.0% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Brixmor Property Group worth $21,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $216,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BRX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

