Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Position Increased by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the quarter. Bristow Group accounts for approximately 6.6% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned about 1.04% of Bristow Group worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 696,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 692,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 78.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $236,032.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

